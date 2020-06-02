WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

The midfielder sat out the Bundesliga victories over Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund and Fortuna Dusseldorf due to muscular problems.

The Spain international took part in the team session on Tuesday as the leaders prepared for Saturday's meeting with Bayer Leverkusen.

Lucas Hernandez, who suffered adductor problems in the 5-0 win over Dusseldorf, could only train individually, while long-term absentees Niklas Sule and Philippe Coutinho continued their fitness programmes.

A win for Bayern at the BayArena could be a crucial moment in this season's title race.

Hansi Flick's side are seven points clear of Dortmund at the top of the table with only five matches left, with the trip to Champions League-chasing Leverkusen likely to be the most challenging of their remaining games.