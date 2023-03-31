WATCH Der Klassiker LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Dortmund sits one point clear of Bayern at the Bundesliga summit as it bids to deny the Bavarian giant an 11th successive league title.

Amid suggestions of unrest behind the scenes, Bayern opted to make a change in the dugout during the international break, replacing Julian Nagelsmann with former Dortmund boss Tuchel.

Ahead of welcoming Tuchel back to the Bundesliga, Terzic said competing with the former UEFA Champions League-winning coach was evidence he had himself reached the top level.

"What hasn't changed at Bayern is that they have a top coach," Terzic said.

"It's a shame with Nagelsmann because he's an absolutely top coach, but we all know how quickly things can change.

"I'm very happy to welcome Thomas Tuchel and it shows that I work at the top level. Tuchel is not only one of the best coaches, but also one of the most successful."

Tuchel averaged 2.09 points per game during his two-year spell in charge of Dortmund – the best figure managed by any boss in its Bundesliga history.

Dortmund is entering a Bundesliga matchday top of the table for the first time since the second week of the 2019-2020 campaign, while the last time it did so during the second half of a season was when it visited Bayern in April 2019.

Dortmund suffered a chastening 5-0 defeat on that occasion as Bayern went on to be crowned champion, but Terzic does not believe Sunday's (AEST) game will decide the destination of the title.

"I'm firmly convinced that the championship won't be decided in tomorrow's game, but of course it can point the way," he said.

"We think that we can set an example and we want to prove that we are different than we have been in recent years.

"We not only respect the task against Bayern, but also the upcoming duels. This is the hot phase of the season."