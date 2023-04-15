MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

The Black and Yellow looked on course to join Bayern at the top of the table when Giovanni Reyna struck in second-half stoppage-time at Mercedes-Benz Arena.

But a 97th-minute equaliser from Silas Katompa Mvumpa instead saw it drop two crucial points in the title race against its 10-man host.

It is the latest capitulation of a topsy-turvy season for Dortmund, and Terzic did not hold back in his scathing assessment of the performance after the final whistle.

"We missed a huge chance as a team," he said. "That is brutally disappointing.

"It is hard for me to find the words [to explain] why it happened.

"We thought that with the loss at home to Werder Bremen, we had already experienced the worst part of the season.

"But this tops it again. We were lucky in the early stages. If we are honest, we almost conceded four goals against a team that was outnumbered."

Dortmund held a man advantage for an hour of the game, after Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos was dismissed for a second yellow card in the first half.

But its inability to capitalise on Bayern's own slip-up, after a home draw with Hoffenheim, leaves it trailing the Bavarian giant by two points in the Bundesliga title race with six games to play.

Dortmund next hosts Eintracht Frankfurt.