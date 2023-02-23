Dortmund will be without rapid forward Adeyemi for the next few weeks after he suffered torn muscle fibres in Monday's 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin.

But Terzic is confident Donyell Malen – who scored in that game from the assist that led to Adeyemi's injury – can help to fill the void.

Terzic seemed relaxed at a press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Hoffenheim, despite being without Adeyemi, who had scored in four successive appearances prior to his injury.

"Of course, it's not nice to do without someone who has not only played really well, but also had many important actions," he said. "He often scored the opening goal or was able to assist goals. Nevertheless, you mustn't forget now, he was suspended for two games in the cup and the league and we were able to play those two games successfully.

"Others took over his role. And last week, for example, Donyell Malen moved well into the team. He was in another position, but he showed a rise in form. And Jamie Bynoe-Gittens played in that position and had another great assist and a huge chance before that.

"So, we have enough ideas and options to react to this loss. Nevertheless, we're keeping our fingers crossed for Karim that it won't take too long and that we can quickly build on his strong performances again."

Dortmund have won all eight of their games since the World Cup break, including six in the league, seeing them move level on 43 points with Bayern Munich and Union Berlin in the top three positions.

However, Terzic pointed to the criticism his team received prior to the World Cup as reason to stay grounded.

"Of course, it's nice that the fans can enjoy this phase now," he told reporters. "After everything that has happened in the last few years, whether it was Covid or [how] many home games in the past that were not successful.

"It's about wanting to create that experience again, that people are up for seeing us play and can't wait to come back. And that is something we are happy about.

"Of course, we are now in a position where these questions will come. But we won't forget the position we were in. After the game [against Borussia Monchengladbach, a 4-2 loss] before the break, there were completely different questions, there were polls. 'Are Dortmund in a position to qualify for the Champions League?'

"And now it's just happening way too fast, and we've already said it: we're currently in a period of upheaval that we initiated in the summer, where we said we're far from finished. A lot will happen in the near future, and we simply must not forget that.

"Of course, we are happy about the way things are going now, but we won't win the game on Saturday just by being happy, but through hard work, a lot of focus, a lot of diligence. And that's what we can influence, and all the other things we simply can't influence. We can only focus on the result and the game on Saturday. And that's what we will do."