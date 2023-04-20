Since Dortmund claimed two successive league titles between 2010 and 2012, rivals Bayern Munich have dominated, lifting the trophy for 10 straight campaigns.

However, an excellent run of form since the start of 2023 in which they have lost just one Bundesliga game, against Bayern, means Dortmund sit just two points behind the Bavarian side with six matches to play.

With a real chance of finally ending Bayern's string of titles, Terzic hopes his team can take advantage, telling reporters ahead of Saturday's game against Eintracht Frankfurt: "We're closer than ever to the championship trophy, and we don't want to miss this chance.

"We should start grabbing this chance with everything we have as soon as possible, to make it come true.

"If we want to be successful, we all have to be willing to go the extra mile. We have to invest everything to take advantage of our starting position. To do that, we need a home win on Saturday."

Dortmund would be level on points with Bayern if not for conceding a 97th-minute equaliser away at 10-man Stuttgart last time out, and Terzic feels his players are heading into the final stretches of the campaign "with a portion of anger".

Terzic also revealed there was a "question mark" over the availability of Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck and Anthony Modeste for the clash with European-chasing Frankfurt, though he said: "They were already able to increase the intensity in training, so we have to wait and see."