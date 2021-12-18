WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Leipzig had barely got started when an injury to Emil Forsberg forced Domenico Tedesco into a midfield reshuffle. United States captain Tyler Adams was his replacement, but not even his direct running and industry could ruffle the feathers of a dogged Bielefeld unit.

Christopher Nkunku headed over from a Dominik Szoboszlai cross with the hosts' only real attempt on goal, with Arminia stand-in goalkeeper Stefano Kapino untested in a hard-fought first half.

Opposite number Peter Gulacsi was beaten on the stroke of half-time, but Okugawa's goal was ruled out for an offside against Patrick Wimmer in the build-up.



Bielefeld's next effort did stand, however. Serra instigated a lightning counter with a pass out wide to Florian Krüger, before continuing his run and sliding in to convert after Gulacsi had denied Wimmer at close quarters.

Leipzig was given a boost when Arminia substitute Fabian Klos was shown his marching orders upon a video assistant referee (VAR) review, after a dangerous tackle on Willi Orban, but the visitors hadn't read the script.

A mistake by Amadou Haidara gifted possession to Krüger, who picked out Okugawa for a clinical finish from 15 yards.\

Bielefeld battoned down the hatches to end the year only two points adrift of outright safety, with Leipzig six points off the top-four in ninth.