Dortmund took the lead when a long-range shot by Julian Brandt evaded the grasp of Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein on 54 minutes.

With 10 minutes left, Hertha midfielder Vladimir Darida was shown a straight red card for a scything tackle on Dortmund captain Marco Reus.

Moukoko, who made his Bundesliga debut last November, completed a miserable night for Hertha's goalkeeper by firing between Jarstein's legs on 90 minutes.

The victory moved Dortmund up to fifth, a point from the UEFA Champions League places, while only goal difference keeps Hertha out of the relegation places.