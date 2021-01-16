WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann compared Stuttgart's pitch to a potato field after his side's 1-0 away win there a fortnight ago, and Stuttgart reacted by spending €150,000 euros ($242,000) on a new surface, which was laid last Tuesday (AEDT).

Gladbach was 2-1 up deep into stoppage-time on the new turf thanks to a Denis Zakaria goal, which came a Lars Stindl penalty had been cancelled out when Nicolas Gonzalez scored Stuttgart's 3000th Bundesliga goal.

But Wamangituka converted a 96th-minute penalty after VAR (video assistant referee) ruled Stuttgart forward Sasa Kalajdzic was fouled when he backed into Gladbach defender Ramy Bensebaini, earning the hosts a point at the death.