Stuttgart breaks Hamburg hearts to retain Bundesliga spot June 5, 2023 23:02 5:34 min Stuttgart produced a clinical counter-attacking performance to retain its Bundesliga place for next season, with a 31 (6-1) aggregate win over Hamburg. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Hamburg VFB Stuttgart Football Bundesliga 2. Bundesliga -Latest Videos 5:34 min Stuttgart too strong for HSV in Bundesliga battle 0:39 min Gauff out to improve for Swiatek showdown 0:39 min Coco Gauff reaches French Open quarter-finals 0:34 min Newcastle owners take major stake in saudi clubs 1:04 min What Spurs fans can expect from Postecoglou 1:39 min Postecoglou reportedly agrees to join Tottenham 4:09 min Serie A: Lecce v Bologna 4:28 min Serie A: Atalanta v Monza 0:41 min Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces retirement at 41 4:20 min Roma leaves Spezia to face relegation play-off