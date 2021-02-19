WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The victory allowed Wolfsburg, which is two points behind RB Leipzig in second place and seven back from leader Bayern Munich, to stretch its undefeated run to eight games.

Swiss international Steffen opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a right foot shot.

He added a second inside two minutes of the restart when he pounced on a poor clearance from the Bielefeld goalkeeper.

Midfielder Maximilian Arnold scored Wolfsburg's third with a 20-metre effort in the 54th minute.