Bellingham has played 161 times for Borussia Dortmund and Birmingham City, and is one of Europe's hottest prospects after an impressive World Cup with England.

The 19-year-old starred for the Three Lions in Qatar, becoming the only teenager behind Michael Owen in 1998 to start a knockout game at the tournament in the 3-0 round-of-16 victory over Senegal.

He marked it with a sensational performance too, playing a big role in all three goals and providing an assist, making him the youngest England player to do so in a World Cup game since 1966.

Bellingham has also played a key role for Dortmund at club level, scoring a team-high 10 goals in 27 appearances this season while ranking second for assists (six) and third in chances created (28).

That incredible form at such a young age has predictably garnered much interest in securing his services. Real Madrid are reported to be interested, while Liverpool and Manchester City are also rumoured to be keen on the midfielder.

However, Schmeichel believes it could be United who beat their rivals to Bellingham's signature, but only if it is to finish in the Champions League places this season.

Schmeichel also feels Liverpool's increasingly unlikely chances of finishing in the top four, as well as the Premier League charging City with financial breaches, could help United's chances of bringing Bellingham to Old Trafford.

"He would be perfect for us," Schmeichel said. "But we're not attractive enough [right now] because we're not in that position.

"But you can imagine a situation where Liverpool aren't in the Champions League and Manchester United are, then all of a sudden we might be more attractive.

"And of course with the situation of Man City as well, we might be that club, so it's very important for us now to keep on track steadily."

United sits third in the Premier League, holding a seven-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham as it bids to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

The Red Devils travel to face Barcelona on Friday (AEDT) in the Europa League looking to reach the last 16, and Schmeichel believes a good performance in Europe can evidence United's resurgence after finishing with their lowest-ever Premier League points tally last season.

"Of course, we want to do well in Europe," Schmeichel said. "We want to do well in Europe because we want to show the footballing world that Manchester United, we're on our way back.

"It's taken a long time. We're on our way back. We're not rushing, but we are on our way back and we are an attractive place for the greatest footballers of this world to come and play for us."