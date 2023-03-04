MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Schalke went ahead courtesy of a bizarre own goal from Manuel Riemann before Marisu Butler selaed victory late on, sparking wild celebrations on the touchline.

The win extended Schalke's unbeaten run to six matches, and defeats for both Hoffenheim and Stuttgart now means there are four clubs propping up the table which all have 19 points.

The bottom two clubs in the Bundesliga will be relegated without mercy, while the club placed 16th in the 18-team leaue will face a tense play-off for survival.

Hertha Berlin, on 20 points, is the other club in danger of being sucked into the mire and faces a huge test against 11th placed Bayer Leverkusen on Monday (AEDT) to see if it can pull further clear of the trapdoor.