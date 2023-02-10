Schalke stays bottom after Wolfsburg scrap February 10, 2023 23:23 5:05 min It was frustration plus for Schalke as it faced Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday (AEDT), with two disallowed goals resulting in another goalless draw for the league's bottom side. WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Schalke 04 VFL Wolfsburg Football Bundesliga -Latest Videos 3:24 min Baggies beaten as Birmingham claims derby 5:05 min Schalke stays bottom after Wolfsburg scrap 5:46 min Serie A: AC Milan v Torino 5:46 min Giroud's moment of brilliance lifts Milan gloom 5:02 min 2. Bundesliga: Karlsruher v Greuther Furth 4:48 min 2. Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld v Hansa Rostock 2:04 min Pep hisses at league rivals over City audit 0:49 min Messi absent for PSG's Monaco trip 5:05 min Coupe de France: Vierzon v Grenoble 6:33 min Coupe de France: Paris FC v Annecy