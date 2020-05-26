WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

The Germany international, who is in his second season with Schalke, had been one of the club's standout performers this season, with his seven goals from midfield making him their top scorer in the Bundesliga.

Serdar had been a regular alongside Weston McKennie in the Schalke midfield and made his 20th appearance of the league season against Augsburg on Monday (AEST).

But he was forced off in the 56th minute of the 3-0 home defeat after injuring his knee, with scans since revealing a partial ligament tear.

Schalke's statement confirmed he will be out for the rest of the 2019-2020 season, while head coach David Wagner said he expects the 23-year-old to be sidelined for "at least three to four months".

The news comes as a bitter blow to Schalke, who, after a positive first half to the season have suffered a significant dip in form, failing to win any of their past nine league matches.