A large group of furious supporters pelted the team bus with eggs and confronted players on its return to Gelsenkirchen after defeat at Arminia Bielefeld in midweek saw Schalke relegated after 30 years in Germany's top flight.

The team has won just two of its 30 games this season.

Some players were reportedly followed to their homes and threatened in the wake of Wednesday's (AEST) loss – the club's 21st league defeat of 2020-2021.

At least one player's car is said to have been badly damaged before police intervened.

Schalke has no game this weekend, but sports director Peter Knaebel has asked for police help when training resumes next week.

In a statement on Saturday (AEST), Schalke announced it had "already initiated measures to ensure the safety and security of the players and staff".

Knaebel also told German daily Bild that he "can live with it" if any player refuses to play their last four remaining games.

The Schalke boss blames himself for not taking steps to protect the team on its return from Bielefeld.

"People were in danger, things got damaged. We were lucky that nothing worse happened to our people," Knaebel said.

"I apologise to the players and staff."

The club said it will not tolerate instances where the "health and safety of its employees are threatened or endangered".

"A line was crossed on Wednesday morning, and these events have deeply shaken the club.

"Violence is never justified, neither in sport, nor in society," a statement read.