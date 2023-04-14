MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

A double from Marius Bulter plus goals from Marcin Kaminski, Tim Skarke and Simon Terode ensured the home side moved two spots up the table into 16th, two points from safety ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures.

Hertha saw goals from Stevan Jovetic and Marco Richter, but the result proved disatrous for the visitors, although they are only four points from safety in a super tight battle for survival in Germany's top flight.

Stuttgart, the other team in the bottom three, faces a tough test against title chasing Borussia Dortmund on Sunday (AEST).