It looked as though Schalke's fate in Berlin would be even worse when it fell behind to Robert Andrich's well-taken strike in the 11th minute.

Jonjoe Kenny restored parity just before the half-hour mark with a fine effort of his own, but Schalke struggled to create clear-cut opportunities thereafter.

A crucial save from Alexander Nubel prevented Union from grabbing a late winner as Schalke's Bundesliga streak without a victory extended to 12 games.

It was last victorious in the league on 18 January (AEST), its first match after Germany's winter break, beating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in Gelsenkirchen.

Schalke's form has been particularly poor since the season resumed after the coronavirus-enforced suspension, suffering four straight defeats prior to facing Union as they lost to Borussia Dortmund, Augsburg, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Werder Bremen, conceding 10 goals and scoring just one.

The club previously endured a spell of 12 league matches without a win back in 1993.