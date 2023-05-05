Schalke claims crucial last-gasp win at Mainz May 5, 2023 23:33 5:04 min Schalke picked up three vital points in their battle against relegation with a last-gasp winner in Mainz courtesy of a Marius Bulter penalty. MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-DAY free trial Highlights News Mainz Schalke 04 Football Bundesliga -Latest Videos 1:55 min Tuchel and Terzic ready for title race excitement 0:26 min Al-Hilal responds to Messi rumours 5:04 min Schalke claims crucial last-gasp win at Mainz 5:05 min Billy Goats put a dent in Leverkusen's hopes 9:20 min Dundee back in the big time on crazy last day 4:47 min Relegation still looms for Arminia Bielefeld 4:34 min Hamburg remains third after draw wirh Paderborn 1:44 min Birthday boy Alcaraz reaches Madrid Open final 1:27 min Messi makes public apology for Saudi trip 2:15 min Copa Libertadores: Deportivo Pereira v Monagas