MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

The seven-time German champion, which was promoted back to Germany's top tier league last season, has not won away from home in the top flight since a 2-1 success at Werder Bremen in November 2019.

A 3-0 reverse at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt extended its wretched barren run to 36 matches, moving clear of Karlsruher's prior record – a 35-match sequence that ended in 1981.

The defeat to Eintracht summed up Schalke's season, with the comfortable margin of victory for the home side belying a match in which the visitors enjoyed the better of the chances.

Schalke had 19 attempts – worth a combined 1.9 expected goals (xG) – but failed to yield a goal, and Eintracht picked its opponent off by scoring with each of its three shots on target, including two in the closing stages.

Schalke has scored only 13 goals this season from shots worth 18.2 xG. Ahead of Sunday's (AEDT) late match in the Bundesliga, that underperformance of 5.2 xG was comfortably the biggest in the division.

Striker Simon Terodde, who squandered three chances, said: "We had a lot of chances to score before the break but also afterwards.

"Frankfurt were ice cold. Three chances, three shots on goal – they all went in."

Coach Thomas Reis, whose side is five points adrift of nearest rival Hertha Berlin at the bottom, added he "enjoyed" Schalke's performance but acknowledged his players were undone by "individual moments".

"Frankfurt capitalised on their few opportunities," he said.