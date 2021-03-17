Sane opens up on playing for Pep and Flick March 17, 2021 01:13 0:21 min Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane was asked to compare two of the most successful bosses he has played under in Pep Guardiola and Hansi Flick. WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Bayern Munich Manchester City Football Bundesliga Pep guardiola Leroy Sane Hansi Flick -Latest Videos 3:06 min Billing volley the cherry on top for Bournemouth 1:31 min Real Madrid outclasses Atalanta to progress 1:31 min De Bruyne belter fires Man City into quarters 7:19 min 'World-class' France stands in Wales' way 2:13 min Thiem stunned by Harris in second round in Dubai 1:14 min Bernat pens long-term PSG deal 3:06 min Ibrahimovic makes Sweden comeback ahead of Euros 0:58 min Ireland star CJ Stander in shock retirement 0:47 min Hacker blamed for fake Real Madrid news 0:45 min RB Leipzig boss Nagelsmann dismisses Barca talk