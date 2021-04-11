Sancho has not featured since 3 March due to a thigh issue, but BVB posted social media footage of him carrying out an individual on-pitch session on Sunday.

Hey, Mr. Sancho! 👋



Jadon Sancho returned to training to complete an individual session this morning 👍pic.twitter.com/QrKUh5E0F5 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 11, 2021

The England international's recovery comes ahead of Dortmund hosting City in the second leg of its UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Thursday (AEST).

Sancho was unable to feature against his former club in the initial meeting, a game the Premier League club won 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Phil Foden at the Etihad Stadium.

Prior to the first leg, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic had said of Sancho: "He started with a bit of running for the last couple of days and we hope that it won't take a long time to get back to team training, but he won't be ready for the next week, let's say.

"For the future it's hard to tell. First of all, we still have seven games left in the Bundesliga to qualify for the Champions League."

Dortmund has been beaten in its previous two home games against English sides in the Champions League - against Tottenham in both 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 - having lost just one of its first seven such fixtures.

Its only home meeting with City ended in a 1-0 victory for the German side, and a repeat of that result in midweek would be enough to earn a place in the semi-finals.

Even if the clash with City comes too soon for Sancho, the 21-year-old looks set to feature in a critical run-in.

Dortmund sits fifth in the Bundesliga table, seven points behind fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt with eight games to play.

There also remains the possibility of silverware in the DFB-Pokal, with BVB facing Holstein Kiel – the second-tier side which knocked Bayern Munich out of the competition – in the last four.

Sancho has managed 12 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions in the 2020-2021 season so far, having scored 20 and set up 19 in the previous campaign.