Second-placed Leipzig moved within a point of Bayern, which plays Stuttgart on Sunday (AEDT), and next faces the reigning champion in the league on 4 April (AEDT).

A draw with UEFA Champions League-chasing Eintracht Frankfurt last time out had seen Leipzig slip to four points off the pace.

But Julian Nagelsmann's men dominated against relegation-threatened Bielefeld from the start.

Arminia goalkeeper Stefan Ortega made an excellent early save from Emil Forsberg, before Marcel Halstenberg headed over just after the half-hour mark.

Forward Christopher Nkunku almost grabbed the opening goal shortly before the interval, but his effort was tipped on to the bar by Ortega, making another astonishing save.

The dogged hosts were broken down less than a minute into the second half, though, as Dani Olmo got in behind and squared the ball for Sabitzer to net a simple tap-in.

It was one-way traffic as Leipzig enjoyed 75 per cent of possession and Bielefeld failed to muster a single shot on target.

Ortega had to be alert again to prevent Nkunku adding gloss to the scoreline.

Bielefeld remains one point and one place above the relegation play-off spot, currently occupied by Hertha Berlin.