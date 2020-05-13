RB Leipzig striker Werner has been heavily linked to some of Europe's top clubs, including Liverpool and Bayern, having racked up 71 Bundesliga goals in four seasons, including 21 from 25 games in the top flight in 2019-2020.

The 24-year-old, who had been expected to join Bayern coming into this season, this month revealed he would prefer a move abroad over a switch to the German champions.

That has prompted a taken aback Rummenigge to respond.

"Nothing actually amazes me anymore, but I have never seen a player make a statement like this in response to rumours in public," Rummenigge said.

Werner signed a three-year extension with Leipzig in August when his mooted move to Bayern did not materialise.

Ralf Rangnick, Werner's former boss at Leipzig, urged him to think long and hard about whether a move away from the club, now coached by Julian Nagelsmann, might reduce his playing opportunities.

Rangnick, though, did concede the Germany international may fit in well with European champion Liverpool.

Nagelsmann's men return to action on Sunday (AEDT) with a home match against Freiburg, as the Bundesliga resumes behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Leipzig sits third with nine games to play, five points adrift of leader Bayern, with Robert Lewandowski the only player sitting above Werner in the scoring charts.