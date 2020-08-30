Liverpool has been heavily linked with a move for Thiago, though Rummenigge said this week that Bayern had received no contact from the Premier League champion.

However, asked about Thiago in an interview with Welt am Sonntag, Rummenigge said: "It looks like he will leave us.

"It was important for him that he showed that he can play well in the big games.

"When it comes to that, it's a finish that hurts a bit. I expect an offer for him in the next few days."

Thiago helped Bayern to a treble-winning campaign as they lifted the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League under Hansi Flick.

He may not be the only Spain international to depart the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2020-2021 campaign.

Defender Javi Martinez also appears to have his heart set on pastures new, with Rummenigge confirming Bayern would not prevent him from seeking a move.

"Javi thinks about leaving us. It will be difficult for him now, too," Rummenigge said.

"His contract is still valid for one year and we have given him to understand that we are not going to put any obstacles in his way."