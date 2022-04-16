WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Dortmund thrashed Wolfsburg 6-1 on Saturday, putting pressure on Bayern ahead of its meeting with Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

It was Rothe who put Dortmund ahead with a near-post header in the 24th minute, as Marco Rose's side scored five times in a rampant first-half display.

In doing so, Rothe – aged 17 years and 169 days – became the youngest player to score on his Bundesliga debut.

Axel Witsel, Manuel Akanji, Emre Can and Erling Haaland all found the net before half-time, with Haaland then doubling his tally in the 54th minute.

Dortmund faces Bayern in Der Klassiker next Sunday (AEST), by which point Die Roten will be expected to have restored a nine-point advantage at the Bundesliga summit.