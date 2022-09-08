Leipzig acted swiftly following the dismissal on Thursday (AEST) of Domenico Tedesco, who lasted just nine months in the role after replacing Jesse Marsch.

Tedesco paid the price for a poor start to the season that yielded just one win from five Bundesliga matches, while their Champions League campaign got under way with a 4-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

In his place comes Leipzig-born Rose, who parted company with Borussia Dortmund in May after just one season in charge despite securing a second-place finish.

Rose is a familiar face in the Red Bull set-up having previously coached Salzburg, after rising through their youth-team coaching ranks.

It was his work in Austria, where he won two top-flight titles and the Austrian cup, that meant Rose earned admirers in Germany, and a move to Borussia Monchengladbach occurred prior to the 2019-2020 season.

He helped Gladbach to a fourth-place finish in his first season in charge and, although they placed eighth in the following campaign, a run to the Champions League knockout stages saw Dortmund come calling.

Dortmund finished eight points behind champion Bayern last term, and the two parties went separate ways, but Rose will now have another crack at a big job in the Bundesliga with Leipzig.