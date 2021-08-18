Haaland was reported to be a target for Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City – among other major European clubs – heading into the current transfer window.

However, with many clubs on the continent struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic and, Chelsea having signed Romelu Lukaku, United moving for his former team-mate Jadon Sancho and City targeting Harry Kane, Haaland has stayed at Dortmund, with the Bundesliga club refusing to entertain offers for the 21 year-old who has scored a remarkable 62 goals in as many games since his arrival from Salzburg in January 2020.

Of players in Europe's top five leagues, only Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who came out on top in a head-to-head tussle with Haaland in the DFL-Supercup, has scored more in the same timeframe across all competitions (76 goals in 64 appearances).

Meanwhile, Haaland's expected goals (xG) total of 50.19 demonstrates he is finishing chances at a rate above what would be anticipated, while his minutes per-goal ratio of 82.19 ranks him third out of players to have netted at least 20 goals in the same period, trailing Lewandowski (72.87) and Atalanta's Luis Muriel (73.74).

The Norway international signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Dortmund, though it is widely expected that BVB will be unable to their prized asset ahead of the 2022-23 season, with a reported €75m (£66m) release clause coming into effect next year.

New manager Rose, however, insisted that is not necessarily the case, pointing to Haaland still having three years left on his contract.

"He still has a long-term contract with us. Just because the public is constantly talking about him leaving next summer, that doesn't necessarily have to be the case," former Borussia Monchengladbach boss Rose told Sport Bild after Dortmund's Supercup defeat to Bayern.

"In the end, Erling has to decide for himself where he sees his future. In any case, we are happy that he is currently playing for us.

"Who knows, possibly it'll be even more than just one season if we write an extraordinary story here."

Dortmund has been tipped to challenge a Bayern team that is going through something of a rebuild under Julian Nagelsmann this season, though it was the Bavarians who came out on top at Signal Iduna Park.

Lewandowski netted a double on his former stomping ground, with Thomas Muller helping himself to Bayern's other goal in a 3-1 win for the Bundesliga champion - Marco Reus's stunner proving a mere consolation for Dortmund.

Eight of Haaland's goals for Dortmund have come from fast breaks, a record which trails only Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (11) out of players to have scored at least 20 times since January 18, 2020 (when Haaland debuted for BVB).

Haaland's pace and power was on show again on Tuesday, but he failed to get on the scoresheet, having a goal disallowed for a marginal offside decision, and seeing his only effort on target saved superbly by Manuel Neuer.

Dortmund's number nine started his Bundesliga campaign with two goals and two assists in the 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. He finished third in the league's scoring charts last term with 27 strikes, behind Andre Silva (28) and Lewandowski (41).

Haaland's exploits have not just been reserved for the Bundesliga. He burst onto the scene with Salzburg in the Champions League and thrived for Dortmund in the competition last term, scoring 10 times in total.

In March, he became the fastest player to reach 20 goals in UEFA's flagship club competition with a double against Sevilla, meaning he achieved the feat in just 14 Champions League appearances.