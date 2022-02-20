WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Rose's side remained within six points of Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich after a comprehensive rout at Signal Iduna Park.

Marco Reus produced a man-of-the-match display for the host; becoming its first player in more than five years to register five direct goal involvements in a single German top-flight game (two goals, three assists).

However, the victory was marred by an injury to Reyna, who limped off 27 minutes into his first start since August.

Leaving the pitch in tears, the United States international had only recently returned from a hamstring injury sustained while on international duty five months ago.

While the extent of the damage is yet to be revealed, Rose is fearful for the 19-year-old star.

"You have to assume that something has broken open again in the previous place," the head coach said.

"A fit Gio would have been important for us. He's just coming off a long-term injury. Of course that's very bitter."

The hosts also lost Dan-Axel Zagadou before half-time, the defender trudging off with a thigh problem, making him doubtful for Friday's (AEDT) UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off second leg against Rangers, in which Dortmund will attempt to claw back a 4-2 deficit.

Rose added: "The injuries are already clouding the victory."