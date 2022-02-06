The sides traded early own goals, but Dortmund was 3-1 down by the 28th minute and then conceded twice more in the second half before Steffen Tigges' late consolation.

After six wins in a row in this fixture, BVB was beaten at home by Leverkusen for the first time since 2014 and conceded five at home to its North Rhine-Westphalia rivals for the first time ever; Leverkusen had never previously netted more than three in Dortmund.

Dortmund actually matched Leverkusen in terms of expected goals, with both teams creating chances worth 1.86 xG, but Reus was not looking for excuses.

Although his side remains second in the Bundesliga, it is now nine points behind leader Bayern Munich.

"It's a catastrophic day for us," Reus said. "We didn't get into the game well and were a step too late in every situation. We then [allowed] counter-attacks, even though we agreed before the game that that's their strength. We will be punished for that. It was just not enough today.

"We simply didn't implement the guidelines we prepared [before] the game for two weeks and worked on a lot. We always say the same thing and then have to bring it onto the pitch. We didn't manage that today. A very bitter day, we didn't deserve [to win] today. It was really, really bad overall."