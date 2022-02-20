WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

With leader Bayern Munich having beat Greuther Furth 4-1 earlier on, Dortmund responded with a 6-0 thrashing of coach Marco Rose's former team at Signal Iduna Park.

It ensured Dortmund kept within six points of the champion, while also saw it get back on track after Friday's (AEDT) humbling UEFA Europa League defeat to Rangers.

Reus, who had just one shot and failed to create a chance against Rangers, was the star of the show, scoring twice and assisting three other goals against his former team.

The Germany forward, who scored 36 Bundesliga goals for Gladbach before joining Dortmund in 2012, opened the scoring from close range in the 26th minute, before playing in Donyell Malen for the hosts' second.

Reus laid it off for Marius Wolf to score two minutes after coming on midway through the second half, before then crossing in for teenager Youssoufa Moukoko to tap home.

The 32-year-old's second goal arrived in the 81st minute, as he finished coolly after latching on to Mats Hummels throughball. Reus could have had a hat-trick when Dortmund was awarded a stoppage-time penalty, but it was Emre Can who stepped up to convert it.

Reus's display marked the first time a Dortmund player has been involved in five goals in a league match since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did so against Hertha Berlin in November 2016.

It was the 100th Bundesliga meeting between the two sides, with Gladbach having gone into the match on the back of two wins over Dortmund from their previous two encounters.