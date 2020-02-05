Lucien Favre's side was beaten 3-2 by the Bundesliga strugglers as Reus was forced off in the closing stages of a damaging evening for the visitor.

Dortmund tweeted to confirm its captain would not be fit to return to training until next month, ruling him out of the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on 18 February.

"Captain Marco Reus contracted a muscle injury in the DFB-Pokal," the tweet read.

#BVB-Kapitän Marco Reus hat sich im @DFB_Pokal eine Muskelverletzung zugezogen. Nach jetzigem Stand wird er in rund vier Wochen wieder ins Training einsteigen können.



"According to the current status, he will be able to start training again in around four weeks."

That timeframe would rule the attacking midfielder out of the next four top-flight matches, but he could be back in the reckoning for the trip to Paris on 11 March.