RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich January 20, 2023 22:37 4:57 min Bundesliga: RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights RB Leipzig Bayern Munich Football Bundesliga -Latest Videos 7:40 min Championship: Burnley v West Bromwich Albion 7:40 min Gillett causes controversy in Burnley comeback 4:57 min Bundesliga: RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich 4:57 min Leipzig comes from behind to deny Bayern 1:47 min CHAN 2022: Angola v Mauritania 1:30 min Netflix curse strikes again as Lin beats Sakkari 0:32 min 'Worst athlete' Korda stuns Medvedev in three 1:33 min Trossard makes the move from Brighton to Arsenal 0:49 min Mudryk likely to make debut against Liverpool 6:36 min Ghana topples Sudan in bonkers CHAN clash