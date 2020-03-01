With reigning champion Bayern having won 6-0 to move four points clear at the top, Julian Nagelsmann's men could only cut the gap by one a day later.

Leverkusen took a first-half lead when Leon Bailey converted emphatically at the end of an incisive counter-attack.

The host's response was swift and decisive, Patrik Schick heading in from Christopher Nkunku's set-piece delivery.

Neither side could find a winner in a dull second half, but Leipzig know a victory at Wolfsburg will move it level with Bayern, which does not play Augsburg until the next day.