With European champion Bayern playing at home to struggler Mainz on Monday (AEDT), Leipzig took the chance to go a point ahead as Olmo fired through the legs of Stuttgart goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Stuttgart's Swiss shot-stopper had earlier pulled off some heroics by using his foot to save an Emil Forsberg first-half penalty attempt.

Leipzig also wasted a golden chance when Amadou Haidara fired wide just after the break.

With 23 minutes left, though, Spain midfielder Olmo finally got the breakthrough, finishing a move he started after Leipzig had moved the ball across the Stuttgart penalty area.