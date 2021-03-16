RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann played down reports linking him to Barcelona amid ongoing speculation.

Nagelsmann is reportedly wanted at Camp Nou by new Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who is believed to be eyeing a replacement for Ronald Koeman.

Leipzig boss Nagelsmann has also been linked with Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich amid doubts over Hansi Flick's future.

Unfazed by it all, Nagelsmann instead believes such stories are normal to hear and conversations internally do not arise because of media speculation.

"I keep in touch with Alfred [Schreuder – current Barcelona assistant coach], but not only since it has been made public," the 33 year-old German said. "It is simply because he was my assistant manager [at Hoffenheim], and we have a great relationship. We message each other every now and then but mainly talk about personal topics and not about any other things.

"I don't think the players are interested in all this, so they don’t ask about it. I think it's normal in football that such things are being written from time to time.

"For example, Sabi [Marcel Sabitzer] was linked with Tottenham for a long time, but I didn't talk to him about it once.

"I know he gives his best all the time and you can use any player as an example for that. This is normal in football. No one has asked me about this yet."