RB Leipzig star Yussuf Poulsen conceded the team's focus has shifted to securing qualification for the UEFA Champions League, after slipping to fourth with a 1-1 draw against Freiburg in round 26.

While Poulsen's goal rescued a point for Leipzig, the result saw it drop to fourth, seven points off league-leading Bayern Munich in a congested race for the title.

The Danish star conceded his team is more focused on sealing a spot in the top four than pushing to claim the title.

Poulsen also reiterated his team's desire to retain the services of star striker Timo Werner, who's been the subject of frenzied transfer speculation throughout the break in play.