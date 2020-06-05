WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Gladbach was generally the livelier of the two sides in attack, but failed to make the most of its chances and Freiburg snatched a hard-fought win, giving Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig the advantage in the three-way battle for third and fourth.

Alexander Schwolow in the Freiburg goal was a frequent cause of frustration for Marco Rose's men, particularly in the first half, while Florian Neuhaus had a goal wiped out after straying offside.

The second period also looked like being Gladbach's to control initially, but substitute Petersen nodded in the winner with 58 minutes played, and Alassane Plea's dismissal for two bookings effectively ended the away side's chances.

Gladbach was fortunate to avoid an early blow when, with just 10 minutes played, Luca Waldschmidt met Christian Gunter's left-wing delivery and he steered his first-time effort over from 12 yards.

The visitors responded and nearly netted soon after, as Schwolow thwarted Plea and then also blocked Lars Stindl's subsequent effort on the follow-up.

Gladbach did find the net in the 26th minute, though the goal was disallowed as Neuhaus, who then missed from close range a little later, nudged in Patrick Hermann's strike despite being offside.

Yann Sommer had to be alert at the other end just before the break, parrying Lucas Holer's fierce drive after a counter.

Gladbach seemed up ante after the interval, creating a couple of openings within 10 minutes of the restart, but Hermann headed over and then Philipp Lienhart made a crucial intervention to stop Marcus Thuram tapping in Hermann's cross.

Freiburg capitalised on those previous let-offs just before the hour, Petersen nodding in Vincenzo Grifo's free-kick delivery with his first touch just 63 seconds after replacing Roland Sallai.

Life soon got even trickier for Gladbach, as Plea was shown a second yellow card for catching Robin Koch, and sporting director Max Eberl was also given his marching orders for his remonstrations.

A marvellous late Sommer save to deny Holer kept Gladbach in the contest, but it could not grab an equaliser.

Gladbach faces a trip to Bayern Munich next week in a real test of its top-four credentials. Freiburg goes to Wolfsburg.