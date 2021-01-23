WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial
Florian Niederlechner broke his 16-game goal drought to put Augsburg in front on 17 minutes, before Marcus Ingvartsen drew Union level with a precise finish.
Niederlechner restored the lead just after half-time, before giving away a penalty with a foul on Grischa Proemel.
Yet his blushes were spared by keeper Rafal Gikiewicz, who saved Ingvartsen's spot-kick to deny former club Union a point.
Union's defeat allowed in-form Eintracht Frankfurt to jump to sixth with a 5-1 thrashing of Arminia Bielefeld.