Florian Niederlechner broke his 16-game goal drought to put Augsburg in front on 17 minutes, before Marcus Ingvartsen drew Union level with a precise finish.

Niederlechner restored the lead just after half-time, before giving away a penalty with a foul on Grischa Proemel.

Yet his blushes were spared by keeper Rafal Gikiewicz, who saved Ingvartsen's spot-kick to deny former club Union a point.

Union's defeat allowed in-form Eintracht Frankfurt to jump to sixth with a 5-1 thrashing of Arminia Bielefeld.