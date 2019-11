Playing for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1993-1994 season, the Nigerian legend found himself confronted by then-Karlsruher 'keeper Kahn.

Okocha zigs one way, then zags the other to leave Kahn jumping at shadows, before leading three defenders on a merry dance until enough space opens for him to fire away a shot, giving birth to an instant classic.

More than two decades later, Okocha relives the famous moment.