Neuer delighted to continue Bayern journey May 23, 2020 14:02 1:34 min Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has high expectations after signing contract extension. Interviews Bayern Munich Football Manuel Neuer Bundesliga -Latest Videos 1:10 min Lingard happy to start when time is right 1:07 min Spain's Prime Minister announces LaLiga restart 2:28 min LaLiga players may stall expected restart 3:00 min Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt 3:00 min Five-star Bayern fries flimsy Frankfurt in Munich 4:32 min Barca continues training as restart is confirmed 1:54 min Hertha fans enjoy Berlin derby at the pub 1:08 min Questions over Hummels and Sancho for Klassiker 2:58 min Bundesliga: Paderborn v Hoffenheim 1:22 min Bundesliga: SC Freiburg v Werder Bremen