Bayern needed an equaliser from Robert Lewandowski in first-half stoppage-time to come away with a point, after Christoph Baumgartner fired the hosts ahead.

Hoffenheim is in the mix for a place in next season's UEFA Champions League, sitting fifth for now, but Bayern's only objective is sealing another title.

It would be a 10th consecutive Bundesliga triumph, and its lead at the top over second-placed Borussia Dortmund reached 10 points after Sunday's (AEDT) result.

Dortmund has two games in hand, however, including a tussle with Arminia Bielefeld on Monday (AEDT), and cannot yet be counted out.

Bayern finished with an expected goals tally of 3.4 in Hoffenheim, according to Opta, which is a reflection of the quality of chances it had. That was double Hoffenheim's xG score, and underlined how Bayern had abundant opportunities to take maximum reward.

Head coach Nagelsmann said the lively game had been "fun", adding: "The lucky punch didn't happen and that's why it's 1-1 at the end.

"I think we were slightly closer to the three points than our opponents, but today it's not undeserved at the end. it was an interesting game and we have to live with that. Next week we'll try to be three times as good."

Bayern thrashed Salzburg 7-1 in the UEFA Champions League last Wednesday (AEDT), when its finishing was almost faultless, but it will not be like that in every game.

Asked whether his team would give him grey hairs, Nagelsmann said: "I don't get grey hairs. They don't grow in me, they just drop out. I don't have too many of them."

Bayern led the shot count 18-9, but some wayward finishing and outstanding goalkeeping from Oliver Baumann, who made six saves, meant a second goal was beyond the visitors.

"I think without criticising too much, the pitch was very, very dry," Nagelsmann said. "The ball bounced weirdly because the pitch was so dry.

"You have to hit the ball a bit lower than usual and that's why Oliver Baumann was able to hold onto the balls well, but contact on the pitch was a little bit rough.

"If any hairs fell out, I'll have a look tomorrow."