A run of three draws in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich was followed by a 1-0 defeat to Augsburg before many of Nagelsmann's players headed off on national team duty.

Bayern Munich sits fifth after seven rounds of games, five points adrift of early pace-setter Union Berlin, and faces Bayer Leverkusen next.

Bayer Leverkusen has made a much worse start than its Bavarian rival, winning just once so far this term.

But almost all the focus is on Bayern Munich, which has won the past 10 Bundesliga titles, and Salihamidzic has admitted the early form is a concern, but something that can be resolved.

Salihamidzic told Bild am Sonntag newspaper: "Julian is very clear. He and his team of coaches know exactly what to do.

"Above all, Julian knows that he has the full backing of FC Bayern, that doesn't have to be emphasised again and again."

Bayern Munich's shot conversion rate in the Bundesliga has dipped from 14.41 per cent last season to 11.8 per cent this term.



It would be easy to point to the sale of Robert Lewandowski as a reason for Bayern Munich's profligacy, however, there are signs suggesting a change in fortune is coming.

It has already hit the woodwork seven times in seven games, three times more than any other side, which suggests it has been unfortunate. Over 34 games last season, it hit the woodwork 21 times.

Its goal tally is closely tracking its expected goals (xG) score, and both being league highs can be interpreted as another healthy sign.

Bayern Munich has netted 19 goals from an xG of 17.48, so it is exceeding expectations, based on the quality of chances it has had, over the course of the seven games.

Last season the Rekordmeister finished with 97 league goals from xG of 96.67.

A worrying sign is that Bayern Munich has twice conceded a goal when an error has been committed, having done so only three times in the 2021-2022 campaign.

Salihamidzic said Bayern Munich chiefs had spoken to Nagelsmann about "all aspects" of the opening weeks of the season, including the encouraging UEFA Champions League group wins over Inter Milan and Barcelona.

What is clear is that Bayern Munich expects greater tenacity from the team after the disappointing derby effort against Augsburg.

"We will appear differently after the international break. And I expect that too," Salihamidzic said. "Physical intensity, greed and the willingness to push yourself to the limit in every game are the prerequisites for success."