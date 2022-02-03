Sule was offered a new deal by Bayern but has instead decided his future lies elsewhere.

The centre-back has missed just two Bundesliga games this season and will surely be highly sought after as a free agent.

Nagelsmann acknowledged that his initial response was to wonder if he had done something to aggravate Sule, whom he also worked with at Hoffenheim, but he does not believe that to be the case.

Indeed, he insisted his relationship with Sule remains strong and he is excited to see what the future holds for the Germany international.

"I know his reasons, but I'll keep them between us," Nagelsmann said.

"I would have liked to have kept Niklas here, so he plays a lot. There is absolutely nothing going on between us. Decisions like his are part of football.

"There will be players that I'm happy with, and sometimes players leave that you are not happy with.

"I wondered if I had done something wrong or could have done better. I think that's part of reflecting.

"Niklas will be with us until the summer. Then I wait with the same excitement as everyone else where he will go and how he will fare at his new club."