The Bundesliga champion gets its 22/23 campaign underway against RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup on Sunday morning (AEST), before kicking off its league title defence next Saturday against Eintracht Frankfurt.

manager Nagelsmann tasted success in his maiden season at the helm at Allianz Arena, but the 35 year-old's first campaign was far from the cakewalk Bayern has appeared to enjoy under varying predecessors in the past few years.

The loss of Robert Lewandowski this season also represents a major blow when it comes to firepower, and questions are being asked about whether this could be the year the club's league monopoly is cracked.

But Nagelsmann feels the only pressure he faces comes from himself, and that whatever challenges his side squares up to will happen come what may for him.

"I always put the pressure on myself," he said. "I want to play the most successful football possible, which is also nice to look at from the outside. I feel little pressure from outside.

"It's not about life and death in football. If I get fired at some point, I'll be fired – I'm not too afraid of that! That's the way it is in the job. I don't feel the pressure from outside, only my pressure to succeed.

"We want to do certain things better than in the second half of the season [but] I don't really give a damn about the pressure that's coming from outside."

While Bayern has brought in fresh recruits this summer, including Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt, the departure of Lewandowski remains a major void it is arguably yet to fill.

Bayern admires Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, but it appears far-fetched to imagine bringing him in now, given how tenaciously Spurs clung to Kane when Manchester City wanted him 12 months ago.

Nagelsmann has not ruled out finding a successor to Lewandowski before time runs out, adding: "There are still four weeks that the transfer window is open, so something could still happen. We are keeping our eyes on the market."