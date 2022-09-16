WATCH Augsburg v Bayern Munich LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mane started well after his move from Liverpool, scoring three goals in his first three Bundesliga appearances, but he has not netted in the league since while Bayern has been held to three consecutive draws.

In the midweek UEFA Champions League victory over Barcelona, Mane was substituted with 20 minutes to play having failed to attempt a shot or create a chance.

This apparent slump was put to Nagelsmann ahead of Saturday's game at Augsburg, but the coach is not concerned.

"It's quite normal that you are dissatisfied at first when things are not going well," Nagelsmann said on Saturday (AEST). "He does a lot of self reflection and knows when he's played well and when he's maybe not played so well.

"He will produce his best again. He has my full backing and will score and assist plenty more goals for us."

Another recent addition who is struggling to make an impact is midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, with just one start in the DFB-Pokal since his move from Ajax, and Nagelsmann has outlined where the 20-year-old needs to improve.

"He has played too few games for his abilities, which is also due to the competition," Nagelsmann said. "First of all, you need a basic structure, which we had with Sabi [Marcel Sabitzer] and Josh [Kimmich].

"Now Leon [Goretzka] is back, who did very well against Barca. He has a lot of competition. He can also play further forward, but the competition is not small. He is a young player who needs acclimatisation time.

"He is incredibly talented. Defensively, he still has to take a few steps. That's why he plays a bit less. We need a good balance in the position. He knows that defensively he still has to work a bit harder.

"Sometimes he struggles a bit too much for me with mistakes. That's why he always has a second of thought in counter-pressing, where he is annoyed that the ball is gone. But he has already developed. I'm sure he'll play a lot with us."