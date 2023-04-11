My Story: Sebastien Haller April 11, 2023 12:05 11:55 min The star Borussia Dortmund striker has had a remarkable journey throughout his professional career, including embarking on a fight, this season, far more significant than anything on the pitch. WATCH Sebastien Haller in the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT Interviews Borussia Dortmund Football Bundesliga Sebastien Haller -Latest Videos 11:55 min My Story: Sebastien Haller 4:04 min Griffiths howler saves QPR 4:30 min Top 5 goals from matchday 27 in 2 Bundesliga 4:29 min Huddersfield and Blackburn all square in thriller 4:51 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Ross County 4:48 min SPFL: Motherwell v Livingston 5:29 min SPFL: Dundee United v Hibernian 4:27 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Kilmarnock 4:42 min SPFL: Hearts v St Mirren 5:56 min Boro's slump continues with Bristol draw