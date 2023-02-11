MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Muller's 428th league outing for Bayern took him clear of Gerd Muller as the outfield player with the most Bundesliga appearances for the club, with just goalkeepers Sepp Maier (473) and Oliver Kahn (429) now standing between him and the outright club record.

The 33-year-old, who was taken off at half-time after sustaining an injury, gave Bayern the lead in the 41st minute, before Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry's penalty sealed all three points in the second half.

The result moved Bayern three points clear at the league summit, prior to Union Berlin's match with RB Leipzig in the day's late game.

Bayern went close to opening the scoring in the 15th minute when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's back-post header from Joao Cancelo's cross clipped the outside of the post.

The hosts were gifted the opener four minutes before the interval when Muller latched onto Saidy Janko's short backpass and rolled into an empty net after he had initially been thwarted by Manuel Riemann.

It should have been 2-0 before half-time, yet Leon Goretzka inexplicably headed wide from inside the six-yard box after Riemann had kept out Matthijs de Ligt's header.

Bayern did grab a second in the 64th minute when Coman, who had replaced Cancelo four minutes earlier, powered through the legs of Riemann after being played in by Jamal Musiala.

Janko's dismal display reached a new low in the 73rd minute when he tripped Gnabry in the area, with the Germany international slotting home a third from the resulting spot-kick.

Bayern was far from its best against a side it beat 7-0 earlier in the season, but this routine win extended its unbeaten run in the league to 13 games and cranked the pressure up on Union Berlin.

Bochum, meanwhile, has now lost 10 of its 11 Bundesliga away games this season. The last time it suffered this many defeats on the road at this stage of a campaign was in the 1992-1993 season when it was relegated.

Bayern visits Paris Saint-Germain for the first leg of a mouth-watering UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday (AEDT), before a trip to Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga next weekend, when Bochum will host Freiburg.