

The German champion announced the news on Sunday (AEDT), with Muller and Kimmich having both been in the starting XI for Saturday's (AEST) 4-0 Bundesliga win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern said the pair had tested positive on Saturday, were asymptomatic, doing well and isolating at their respective homes.

The Bundesliga outfit is due to face Czech club Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League at Allianz Arena on Wednesday (AEDT).

The positive tests come after Bayern pair Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka were withdrawn from Germany camp last week after their own infections.

Kimmich has started every game in all competitions this season for Bayern, netting two goals and providing four assists.

Muller has started all bar one of Bayern's games in all competitions, also scoring twice and laying on four assists.