Monchengladbach v Koln March 11, 2020 23:14 2:03 min Bundesliga: Monchengladbach v Koln Highlights FC Koln Borussia Moenchengladbach Football Bundesliga -Latest Videos 2:03 min Bundesliga: Monchengladbach v Koln 0:30 min Juventus' Rugani tests positive for coronavirus 0:30 min Juventus unsure when Ronaldo will return to Turin 0:36 min City offers ticket refunds amid coronavirus fears 0:30 min Roma and Inter's Europa League ties cancelled 0:36 min Hannover's Hubers tests positive for coronavirus 0:30 min Coupe de la Ligue final between postponed 0:15 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 22:11 min Magisterial - Episode 30 1:30 min UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig v Tottenham