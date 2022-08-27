Edin Terzic's side had a few shaky moments, but nothing like the implosion that saw it concede three times in the last six minutes in a 3-2 defeat against Werder Bremen last week.

Winless Hertha started brightly, perhaps hoping for a Dortmund hangover, and Jonjoe Kenny saw his early strike deflected with Gregor Kobel diving full stretch to push the ball wide.

Dortmund heeded that warning and hit the woodwork through Marco Reus before Julian Brandt forced a strong save from Oliver Christensen and a deflection took a Raphael Guerreiro strike wide.

Salih Ozcan then struck a post from a corner, ahead of two presentable chances not taken by Modeste. But it was the ex-Cologne duo that combined to break the deadlock. Marius Wolf did really well to squeeze a pass to Ozcan, whose right-wing cross was met by a towering Modeste header.

Dortmund was straight back on the front foot after the restart as Christensen thwarted Reus after a brilliant Jude Bellingham throughball. The Hertha keeper was called upon again in the 58th minute, diving to his right to keep out a fierce drive from Karim Adeyemi, who sent the rebound over.

Hertha threatened only sporadically, but was desperately unlucky not to level when substitute Stevan Jovetic took Chidera Ejuke's pass in his stride and fired towards the top corner, only for Kobel to beat it clear.

Marc-Oliver Kempf made a goalline clearance from Bellingham, who dragged wide moments later. Marco Richter, making his first appearance after surgery to remove a malignant testicular tumour, then fired against the crossbar, via the finger-tips of Kobel.

Christensen thwarted Bellingham and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, while Thomas Meunier miscued in the closing stages as Dortmund picked up a third win of the season.